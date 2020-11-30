Veteran builds desks for children learning remotely

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

CLAREMONT, N.H. (WMUR) — What began as a desire to help is now changing the way local students are learning.

In September, Air Force veteran Bob Hunt of Claremont got inspired by a news story he saw about teachers building desks for their kids.

“I said, You know what? Twenty-five, 30 years of woodworking, I could do that,” he said.

So he got to work. He used his own money to make 25 desks free of charge for children learning remotely in Claremont and Newport.

Word spread fast. Another veteran wanted to help and joined Hunt in his shop. Two months later, they’ve built 77 desks, with 24 more on order.

At $52 a desk, the cost adds up. But Hunt’s community is helping. Most recently, he received a $1,000 from a local company.

“I’ve almost replenished my bank account completely, and we have gotten enough to continue building desks every day, all day,” Hunt said.

Helping students focus on what they need to at home and making a difficult situation a little easier. Hunt says you can’t put a price tag on that.

“It means so much to be able to provide a kid with a desk, a place that they can work, a place that they can call their own, a spot that just is theirs” he said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.