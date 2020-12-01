10-year-old boy dies after being struck by pickup truck
FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WPMT) — A 10-year-old boy was killed in a pedestrian crash in Franklin County Monday morning, according to State Police.
The crash was reported at 7:55 a.m. on the 22000 block of Path Valley Road in Fannett Township, State Police said.
The boy was struck by a pickup truck, according to police. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
No further information was immediately available, police said.
