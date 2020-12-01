Police still searching for suspect behind 10 random, unprovoked attacks

National-World

Waltham, MA (WBZ) — Waltham Police are searching for the suspect behind 10 random attacks in the past few weeks. Emerson Paz was walking home from his job at Auto Systems on Wednesday night when he said a man walked past him and then he felt a blow from behind.

“I feel a big hit with something in my left eye,” said Paz. “When I start to go down, he hit me again in the back of my head.”

According to Waltham Police, there have been 10 unprovoked attacks in the city since Nov. 10. They started at the Gardencrest Apartment Complex, but have now also been reported in the downtown areas of Chestnut Street and Charles Street. That’s where Paz was attacked.

“This is a very good town — was a pretty good town and I don’t feel secure now,” said Paz.

The United States Postal Service also confirmed that one of their carriers was attacked in Waltham on Nov. 20. A spokesperson sent a statement to WBZ-TV, writing in part: “The safety of our employees is of paramount importance. We have rearranged the delivery sequence of this route to facilitate delivery during the earlier daylight hours. We will continue to monitor this situation and take any further steps that may be necessary to protect our carriers.”

Paz is home from the hospital recovering from the attack that left him with fractures and a broken nose. Even though he is injured and angry, he also feels lucky.

“I feel blessed because I’m alive. I’m alive,” he said. “It’s a second chance God gave me to keep going.”

Police said the attacks have happened between 5:30 p.m. and 11:30 p.m.

Waltham Mayor Jeannette McCarthy said, “State Police are helping, we’re getting a lot of resources. There’s a lot of extra people working and they all want it solved.”

“I can’t stress enough: be aware of your surroundings. Don’t be going down deserted streets, stick to the main streets as much as possible,” she added.

Paz hopes the person who attacked him is caught before another person gets hurt. “As soon as we can catch this guy, it’s going to be better for everybody.”

Anyone with information is urged to call Waltham Police at 781-314-3600 or the anonymous tip line at 781-314-3636.

