6 weeks later, the East Troublesome Fire is now fully contained

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

Grand County, CO (KCNC) — The second largest fire in Colorado’s history is now fully contained. The East Troublesome Fire burned 193,812 acres and killed two people — Lyle and Marilyn Hileman.

It destroyed more than 300 homes and at least 100 other structures. The U.S. Forest Service says wildlife was also caught in the blaze.

It burned for nearly a week northeast of Kremmling until it grew drastically and dramatically in a four-day run. Warm, dry and windy weather forced the fire to explode by more than 100,000 acres in a single day.

The fire crossed Highway 125 forcing mandatory evacuations on Oct. 21. It spread toward Rocky Mountain National Park, eventually reaching the western edge of the park on Oct. 23.

“During this period the area north of US Highway 40 from near Granby and extending eastward to Grand Lake and Estes Park had over 7,000 structures threatened, and a population of over 35,000 placed under a mandatory evacuation,” said fire officials.

It came dangerously close to the Cameron Peak Fire burning in Larimer County, approximately 10 miles away. Fire activity then caused residents along Highway 34 to evacuate for days.

A spot fire from East Troublesome grew to around 4,500 acres in Larimer County which was tended to by firefighters at the Cameron Peak Fire.

It wasn’t until a snowstorm on Oct. 24 when fire activity quieted. The East Troublesome Fire grew slightly over the next few days. Firefighters had it fully contained on Nov. 30.

The Cameron Peak Fire, the largest fire in state history, remains at 94% containment.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.