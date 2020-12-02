Amid indoor dining pause, hotel restaurant ramps up room service

National-World

Minneapolis, MN (WCCO) — The Hewing Hotel in Minneapolis has found a way to keep its kitchen open during the state’s four-week hold on indoor dining. The destination hotel is ramping up room service, turning some guest rooms into private dining areas.

Beginning this week, the hotel will be offering the luxury dining experience. Here’s how it works: Up to four people will be able to rent a hotel room for three hours, and they’ll be able to buy a seven-course tasting menu that’ll change every week.

The food will arrive at the room’s door, with the guests picking it up themselves. When finished with a course, the guests will place their plates outside, to be picked up by staff before the next dish in the tasting menu is served.

“We’re trying to continue to do what we love best,” said Nyle Flynn, the hotel’s executive chef. “And because we’re a large hotel, we’ve been affected just like the mom-and-pop restaurants.”

Flynn says he hasn’t heard of any other hotels trying this room service idea to keep the kitchens operating, but he hopes that others follow suit and find success.

The Hewing Hotel‘s seven-course tasting menu costs $110 per person. The cost of renting the room is $65.

