Former PSU President Spanier’s conviction and sentence reinstated

STATE COLLEGE, PA (WNEP) — An appeals court has reinstated the conviction and jail sentence for former Penn State University President Graham Spanier.

Spanier was found guilty of misdemeanor child endangerment in 2017 over his handling of a 2001 complaint regarding Jerry Sandusky’s sexual abuse of a boy in the football team’s locker room.

