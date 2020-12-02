How the owner of a car dealership is stepping up to help a local restaurant

National-World

CREVE COEUR, MO (KMOV) — The owner of a restaurant in Creve Coeur says the owner of a local car dealership is showing amazing kindness to help his business.

Carmelo Gabrieli, the owner of Il Bel Lago says that Randy Fusz from the Lou Fusz Automotive Network recently bought $11,000 worth of gift cards.

“Which was like a godsend. He brought a check and he’s going to give them away to people who buy cars. We’re just so appreciative there’s still companies who care about the little guy,” said Gabrieli.

Gabrieli says his restaurant is relying strictly on curbside orders so they money could not have come at a better time.

