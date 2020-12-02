Secret Kindness Agents continue tradition of hanging winter gear

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) — As part of Giving Tuesday, Secret Kindness Agents continued their yearly tradition of hanging hats, gloves, scarves, and other winter gear from trees and benches. It’s the 2nd year in a row they’ve partnered with SHARE Omaha for Giving Tuesday – a day dedicated to giving back to communities and organizations through donations, volunteering, or simply doing good.

Again this year, they’re hanging the winter gear at Turner Park in Midtown. Each piece comes with a tag that says “I’m not lost, if you’re out in the cold please take me to stay warm.” It also gives a couple of phone numbers for resources.

“We are just very, very happy to be able to do this, particularly this year to give back to our community,” said Kindness Agent Becky Scherbring. “We know people are struggling this year more than normal years.”

Marjorie Maas, with SHARE Omaha, says because of the ongoing coronavirus pandemic, Giving Tuesday in 2020 has a different feel to it because more people and places need help. But she’s confident the giving spirit in this community is all the same.

“In Omaha, we’re calling it the power of all. It’s all of us working together and doing something great and end the year on a high note,” said Maas.“This year has been hard, we’ve been hit hard, and there have been so many things taken away from us. But the opportunity to give shifts the way you look at things. I would say the opportunity to look at what you can do and what’s possible is still vibrant.”

Scherbring expects more secret kindness agents to drop off hats and gloves at Turner Park throughout the day. She’ll go back next week and pick up what remains.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.