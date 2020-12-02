Turning holiday gigs into careers

National-World

MONROE COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — With unemployment rates up during this pandemic, job experts say many may be turning to holiday jobs to make ends meet, but can those jobs turn into full-time careers?

“It doesn’t matter what your seasonal title is, or what you’re doing, even if it’s janitorial or anything like that. Just see yourself as a consultant. Remember you have that fresh pair of eyes, so you want to look and see what can be improved upon,” said career counselor Alice Rush.

Rush says, first and foremost, let your managers know you want something full-time, then study the job and make those suggestions about how you could change things for the better.

“You together some ideas of things that you think, as a temp or seasonal employee, that could help them as an organization. Make sure you write those down.”

Rush says this year, a lot of holiday work is in the supply chain field, so a job in a warehouse, for example, could lead to a career there or in logistics.

“I think we all understand that Amazon is one of the largest employers out there, the e-commerce field, distribution, companies like FedEx, UPS, all of those, DHL.”

Rush says if your seasonal work ends without a full-time offer, keep in touch with people. She added the economy will turn around, and jobs will open up in the future.

