Kenosha shooting suspect Kyle Rittenhouse ordered to stand trial

Kyle Rittenhouse was ordered Thursday to stand trial in the fatal shooting of two men and the wounding of another in August during protests in Kenosha, Wisconsin.

Rittenhouse appeared in a preliminary hearing via video conference, seated next to his attorney, whose motions to dismiss some of the pending charges against his client were rejected by the court.

Rittenhouse faces charges that he killed Anthony M. Huber and Joseph Rosenbaum and wounded Gaige Grosskreutz during protests that followed the police shooting of Jacob Blake in Kenosha in August.

Kenosha County Commissioner Loren Keating, after hearing the testimony of a detective on the case, said the state had demonstrated probable cause that the felonies were committed by the young man.

Rittenhouse will be arraigned January 5 in Kenosha County Circuit Court.

The 17-year-old faces two felony charges of homicide in the death of Rosenbaum and Huber, and a felony attempted homicide charge in the case of Grosskreutz.

Riettenhouse also is charged with possession of a dangerous weapon while under the age of 18, a misdemeanor, according to court records.

An attorney for Rittenhouse has claimed that there is evidence that the teen acted in self-defense.

Rittenhouse was released from custody after posting $2 million in bail earlier this month. Attorney Lin Wood said in a tweet that Mike Lindell, CEO of My Pillow Inc., and actor Ricky Schroder helped raise the “required $2M cash bail” for Rittenhouse.