Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pearl Jam unite for Georgia Senate runoffs fundraiser

National-World

Lin-Manuel Miranda and Pearl Jam are teaming up to host a virtual fundraiser ahead of January’s Senate runoffs in Georgia.

Miranda, creator of the musical “Hamilton,” and the Seattle rock legends will come together to host the event on Wednesday, December 16, at 8:30 p.m. ET.

It will be the first time the artists have united and their intention is to have “an intimate conversation on inspiration, art and activism,” a news release says.

“I’ve long admired Pearl Jam’s music and commitment to advocacy — and their music has made an impact on me since I was a teenager,” said Miranda.

“I haven’t met them yet, but have wanted to for a long time. We thought it would be fun to meet in front of our fans, while raising awareness and resources to make sure we get out the vote for the Georgia runoff election.”

Miranda and the original “Hamilton” cast reunited to put together a virtual fundraiser for President-elect Joe Biden in October.

This month’s event will be hosted by Georgia native and comedian Wayne Brady, according to the release.

Tickets are available now for donations starting at $10, and the entire event will be streamed via the Looped platform. Proceeds from the event will support the Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and The Hispanic Federation, according to the release.

The goal is to mobilize the Latino community to vote in Georgia’s runoff election and the donations will be used to underwrite text and phone banking, mailers, canvassing, bus tours and other voter mobilization efforts.

“Georgia came through for America and now it’s time for America to come through for Georgia,” said Pearl Jam’s Eddie Vedder.

“We — along with millions of others — are fans of Lin-Manuel for both his art and his activism and we are excited to work together to support progressive organizations Latino Victory Project, Latino Community Fund of Georgia, and The Hispanic Federation. We hope you will join us live on December 16th as we talk music, art and activism.”

Georgia’s two Senate runoffs take place on January 5 and will determine which party controls the Senate.