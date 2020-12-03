New Haven gets a replacement Christmas tree

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) — The Elm City received a new Christmas tree Wednesday after its original was damaged in last month’s wind storm.

The tree, which was set up on New Haven’s Green, was damaged beyond repair on Nov. 15.

It toppled over as a result of the weather.

Since then, efforts outside of the city were made to find a replacement.

Wednesday, a replacement was announced in Hamden.

“We heard about the story of the tree falling in the New Haven Green and my said said, ‘well, maybe we should donate our tree,'” said Anthony Santino.

Anthony Santino had a pretty nice tree on his property in Hamden, about 35-feet tall, but beautiful, so he called the city and donated it.

Crews cut it down, hoisted it up with a crane, and loaded it onto a flatbed before it was led by a police escort to the New Haven Green.

Once it arrived, the real work began to lower it into the ground and secure it with cables.

Mayor Justin Elicker says the tree is a symbol of hope.

“I think it’s a good metaphor for 2020. I think a lot of people feel like they are down and out right now, but at the same time, a couple days after the first tree blew down, we had over 60 people reach out to say hey we could donate a tree,” Elicker said.

For Santino, it’s emotional to see his tree go, but he says he wouldn’t have it any other way.

“It’s a little bit sentimental, it’s like taking my tree, but it is going to a good cause. Everybody should see on tree on the New Haven Green on Christmas,” Santino said.

A lot of people will appreciate it. The tree will be strung with lights and then the lighting ceremony will be in about one week.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.