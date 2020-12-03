‘Winter formal’ scheduled at home raises COVID concerns among parents, doctors

National-World

GILBERT, Ariz. (KPHO/KTVK) — There is concern from East Valley parents over a “winter formal” being planned at a Gilbert home this Saturday, since high school dances have been canceled at school due to COVID-19.

The event is being advertised on Instagram, and already dozens of tickets have been purchased through Venmo. None of the event advertisements mention anything about following COVID-19 safety protocols, and Maricopa County officials said having this event could potentially get the hosts in trouble.

“Had you heard of this ‘winter formal’ thing going around?” asked reporter Briana Whitney.

“Yes. Everybody knows about it,” said Andrea Rumsey.

Rumsey lives on the border of Gilbert and Chandler and has two high school daughters. She’s angry about what she’s seeing on social media right now.

“It is emotionally draining to see parents sending a message that is so detrimental to our society and teaching our children that these rules do not apply to them,” she said.

She’s referring to an Instagram page advertising “Winter Formal 2020” at a Gilbert home this Saturday, including a DJ and food truck, at a time when our COVID-19 numbers are soaring. The page also gives a Venmo account where to send cash for tickets, with already nearly 50 people who have bought them as of Wednesday night.

“What is the message that you’re sending them? That their need to have a dance is more important than somebody else’s life? I would ask these parents, ‘Are you being a good neighbor?'” Rumsey said.

Dr. Shad Marvasti is with the University of Arizona College of Medicine agreed. He said having an event like this can become a super-spreader event in an instant.

“You get excited, you sing to your favorite song. We know that singing also increases the spread of the aerosol particles,” Dr. Marvasti said. “Unless everyone is wearing an N95 respirator and full PPE as their costume or outfit for the dance, you’re going to get spread.”

Arizona’s Family tried calling the homeowners listed for the house where the formal is being advertised but did not get calls back. Gilbert police and Maricopa County said they didn’t know about this event until we started asking questions. County officials said they are now investigating.

