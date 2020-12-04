Company helps teach workers’ children during pandemic

National-World

MOUNTAIN TOP, Pa. (WNEP) — The Crestwood Industrial Park in Mountain Top is home to many businesses, including i2M, where employees make several products from vinyl tile to pool liners.

But it’s not just employees who have been coming to this building to work. In September, the company hired a full-time teacher. Employees with kids who are doing school virtually and are too young to be home alone come here to get their work done.

“We want to support our team and their families, and the second was we wanted to make a decision that also made sense for our business, and frankly, helped people come back to work,” said Alex Glove, chief operating officer.

Will Wright teaches in the classroom, assisting no more than seven students at a time. He knows that not every child learns in the same way, especially now that many schools have gone virtual.

“I feel that I add that extra structure for them to kind of keep them on task, on target with the work that they’re doing in the class,” Wright said.

“Say that you’re having a hard time trying to figure out stuff on virtual; they can help you through that,” Cole Cassidy said.

“Having a teacher right next to you, like, sometimes I’m in school, I understand what I’m doing. But when a teacher is right next to me, it helps me,” Isabella Santos said.

The students spend all day in the classroom, but they say not all of it is so bad.

“Get to make new friends.”

“Just do stuff and play games.”

Cian Haskins, age 11, says being here with a teacher takes the stress and distractions.

“I have two little brothers at home that are very annoying, and it’s very hard to concentrate. In here, it’s a lot easier to concentrate on my work.”

Despite getting up earlier than they would on a school day, the kids agree that this is the best place to stay focused to get good grades this year.

