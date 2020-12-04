Cops accuse woman of driving 116 mph with child in front seat

National-World

MIAMI COUNTY, IN (WBND) — A Benton Harbor woman was arrested for allegedly driving 116 mph with a one-year-old child in asleep in the front seat without a car seat or seat belt, according to Indiana State Police.

An off-duty trooper was traveling on US 31 near CR 1200 North in Miami county around 5 p.m. Wednesday when he witnessed a Nissan driving at a high rate of speed.

He activated his in-car radar and clocked the vehicle eat 116 mph in a 60 mph zone, reports said.

The trooper conducted a traffic stop on the vehicle.

In the front passenger seat, the trooper saw a one-year-old girl sleeping. She was not in a child safety seat or seat belt, reports said.

The driver, 24-year-old Destanie Maree-Daryell Washington was driving with a suspended license, according to police.

Washington was taken into custody on preliminary charges of neglect of a dependent and reckless driving.

She was also cited for not having a valid driver’s license and failure to use a child restraint.

The child was released into the care of a family member.

