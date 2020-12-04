Researchers to study COVID-19 transmission between K-12 students in St. Louis area

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control (CDC) will arrive in St. Louis this weekend to take a closer look at how COVID-19 is spreading among students.

The organization is partnering with Washington University and Saint Louis University to study how the coronavirus is transmitted among those in grades kindergarten thru 12th.

Even though Missouri Governor Mike Parson has refused to issue a statewide mask mandate, he is encouraging schools to set their owner safety protocols, including masks. Now, researchers want to take a closer look at whether those mitigation strategies work.

The study will include schools in St. Charles County, St. Louis County and Greene County. Specific schools have not yet been announced.

When a positive COVID-19 case is announced at one of the schools in the study, contact tracing will be down and those contacts will be offered saliva testing developed by Washington University at various times during the quarantine period to see whether they were infected or if the safety protocols in place worked.

The study will start in December and run until schools go on winter break. The results should be presented to the state within three months.

