GA high student leads project to design outdoor learning space

GWINNETT COUNTY, GA (Gwinnett Daily Post) — The Gwinnett Coalition for Health and Human Services typically mobilizes thousands of volunteers for community projects across Gwinnett County around the same time year after year. The event is known as Gwinnett Great Days of Service.

Young, emerging leaders also take part. Last year, 83 schools in the county participated in projects that impacted people in Gwinnett and outside.

This year, from Oct. 23 to 25, things were different. The COVID-19 pandemic through a global-sized wrench in a typically well-oiled machine. But students and staff at McClure Health Science High School managed to organize a safe project that they say will help learning during the pandemic and provide a unique space for the school after learning returns to normal, whenever that may be.

McClure Health Science High School senior Khushi Isani, president of the school’s chapter of the National Honor Society, helped lead an effort to build an outdoor learning space on the school’s intramural fields.

“I’m really passionate when it comes to not only leadership but giving back to the community, because I’ve always felt like the community is always there for you when you need it, especially in the community at McClure,” she said. “I think that it’s really important to give back and make your own mark on the school.”

McClure partnered with Habitat for Humanity, the Gwinnett Coalition, The Home Depot and The University of Tennessee Atlanta Chapter, which provided tools and materials for volunteers to use to build benches during one of the days of service. McClure Assistant Principal Jimmie McKinley said the volunteer numbers were subdued due to an abundance of caution, but a group of masked volunteers were still able to build benches at a social distance and finish the project in one day.

“We tried not to have too many volunteers because of COVID, but we had two or three folks on one table,” he said. “It was just enough that it was very impactful.”

McKinley helped coordinate partnerships with some of his contacts. With help from Parental Instruction Coordinator Lisa Wells, who he said was instrumental in organizing parent support and reaching out to community partners, McClure’s volunteers had access to building materials from The Home Depot and tools from Habitat for Humanity’s Gwinnett County chapter.

“We really want the students, Khushi as well, to understand the importance of networking and really leveraging those partnerships,” he said. “So many folks are wanting to give back and it’s awesome to have everybody jump on board.”

Isani has a penchant for giving back. She’s currently using a work study class to develop her idea for a nonprofit that helps fund philanthropic organizations. McClure’s National Honor Society president also received McClure’s Principal Award, granted annually to one student who exemplifies high-caliber leadership.

She not only led her peers through the project, but also some staff members at her school. The outdoor classroom idea was a project that could impact students and teachers right away, despite today’s learning challenges.

