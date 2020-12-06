Police: Shot fired at Lenox Square after gun accidentally discharges

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL ) — Police are investigating an incident at Lenox Square Mall Saturday evening following reports that a gunshot was heard being fired inside Neiman Marcus.

Police arrived on the scene around 6:00 p.m. and began investigating the incident. Investigators said that there appeared to have been a dispute between two individuals, after which witnesses heard a gunshot; however, investigators uncovered that a male had been walking through the store adjusting his pants, at which point a gun fell from his waistband and accidentally discharged.

The man had reportedly already ran from the scene before authorities arrived, and police said it did not appear that anyone was struck by the bullet.

“I just saw running outside Neiman Marcus, and after I saw that, I started putting stuff inside the cabinets, and I looked back, and there were cops going inside Neiman Marcus…I’m on the top level, so it looked like the shooting happened on the lower level,” said Rahim Sarfani, an employee at the mall.

Police are still investigating the incident while they attempt to identify the man connected to the misfired weapon.

