Ballet pivots to virtual presentation of The Nutcracker

PHOENIX, AZ (KPHO/KTVK ) — Ballet Arizona’s annual production of “The Nutcracker,” has had to pivot during the pandemic turning a holiday tradition into a virtual experience.

Ballet fans won’t be able to see “The Nutcracker” show in person this year.

Instead, customers can pay for a $20 digital ticket to access the Saturday Dec. 12 and 19 “The Nutcracker Suite” prerecorded shows and watch it from the comfort of their home.

Leslie Marquez, Ballet Arizona’s director of marketing says audience members will get to watch the show as many times as they want within a 24-hour window and get a behind-the-scenes look at the production, including interviews with the cast. Those are features she said you won’t able to get in person.

All characters and dancers are performing with nude-colored masks. The taping was recorded at Ballet Arizona (instead of Symphony Hall) within the last week.

Today, customers who purchased the $70 “Capture the Magic At Home” package were able to pick up their Nutcracker goodies including signed ballet slippers and a special Nutcracker tree ornament in drive-thru pickup style. Masked snowflake and flower ballerinas greeted them from a distance.

