Family talks mental health support after sister killed in police shooting in Redding

MARYSVILLE, CA (KOVR) — Cell phone video shows the chaos leading up to the moment Redding police shot and killed a Marysville woman.

Officers were called to a Mod Pizza in the Discovery Village shopping center for a disturbance Wednesday regarding a woman yelling and cursing inside the restaurant.

Investigators said problems with the woman later lingered out into the parking lot. In the video captured by Melody Raudman, you can see the woman’s car start backing out moments before one of the officers is hit and run over.

That’s when the second officer pulls out a gun and fires several rounds. The woman shot and killed is Rose and Arthur Regalado’s sister, 62-year-old Dolores Hernandez.

They said Dolores is bipolar and has been battling mental illness for years. Rose said her sister was once a sheriff’s office dispatcher and a social worker.

“She had everything. She had a wonderful job – a good support system in her job,” Rose said. “She lost it all because of her bipolar illness.”

Rose and Arthur said they always feared something awful would happen to Dolores – but nothing like what took place in Redding.

They said Dolores was smart and educated and wished she had the resources to get better, including monitoring and a check-in system.

“That tragedy shouldn’t happen the way it did. I don’t think she should have been killed like that. I don’t think she should have been opened fire on,” Rose said. “If only they could’ve disassembled the car in one way or another shot the wheels out.”

