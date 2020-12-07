More Hawaii residents are adopting solar energy during pandemic

National-World

HONOLULU (KITV) — With more people staying at home during the COVID-19 pandemic, energy bills have been going up.

Combine that with economic struggles, and many families are struggling to pay their electric bills. Because of that, more residents have been adopting solar energy in their homes this year.

Will Giese with the Hawaii Solar Energy Association says while some construction projects related to solar have slowed down, home solar has gone up 20 percent this year.

“I think people are at home more, their electric bill is going up, they might not be spending money in other sectors. because they’re just not going out as much,” he says.

He says another reason for the increase is because this is also the last year where customers can qualify for a federal tax credit for installing solar energy.

Hawaiian Electric says they’ve also noticed an increase in installations this year, and says it can help lower your energy costs. HECO says due to the pandemic, they’ve seen a rise in people falling behind on energy payment for 90 days or more.

But moving forward, solar advocates hope the growing industry in Hawaii can help turn around our state’s struggling economy post-pandemic.

“When the tourism industry is struggling to employ people and you can turn around and create more jobs in the solar industry.. then you have a homegrown economic recovery,” Giese says.

