Officer dies after being struck by patrol car during traffic stop

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

MOLINE ACRES, Mo. (KMOV) — A Moline Acres police officer who was hit and killed by a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer during a traffic stop Saturday morning in North County has been identified.

Police said a Moline Acres officer, later identified as Sgt. Hershel Turner, was helping a Bellefontaine Neighbors officer with a traffic stop on Chambers Road near Lance Drive around 12:30 a.m. in the westbound lanes when the driver of a 2015 Nissan Sentra did not notice the squad cars and sideswiped the Moline Acres car.

Turner was outside the squad car at the time and went to the other side of his squad car to get out of the way.

Police say another Bellefontaine Neighbors officer behind the Sentra then swerved to avoid the other squad cars and hit Turner.

Turner, was taken to a hospital with serious injuries but later died. He served in the Moline Acres Police Department for 22 years.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.