The year’s top quotes: ‘Wear a mask’ and ‘I can’t breathe’

“Wear a mask” and “I can’t breathe” are among the top 10 quotes of the year selected by a Yale Law School librarian.

The annual list is curated by the associate director at the library, Fred Shapiro, as an update to his book, “The Yale Book of Quotations,” first published in 2006.

Shapiro says he scours the internet to see how many times a quote has been mentioned. The list is not “a compilation of my favorites,” he says.

“I’m looking for quotes that become famous, important and historic (throughout the year) or quotes that say a lot about the nature of our culture and society at the time,” Shapiro told CNN.

“The Yale Book of Quotations,” Shapiro says, includes the greatest, most eloquent statements from literature and history from people like William Shakespeare.

“There are no Shakespeares nowadays,” Shapiro said. “There is very little eloquence around and very few admirable things being said. Most things said are pretty awful.”

He explained that this is the second time the quote “I can’t breathe” has appeared on his annual list. Eric Garner spoke the same three words in 2014 before he died at the hands of police.

Here is the entire list: