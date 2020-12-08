Critically endangered Sumatran orangutan born at Belgian animal park

National-World

An animal park in Belgium has welcomed the arrival of a critically endangered Sumatran orangutan.

The male orangutan, named Mathaï, was born on November 28 at Pairi Daiza animal park, spokesman Mathieu Goedefroy told CNN in a statement Tuesday.

He was conceived and born naturally, joining his father Ujian, mother Sari and brother Berani.

Berani is the only other orangutan born at the park. The sibling is four years older and is “showing great and positive interest in the new baby,” said Goedefroy.

The brothers can expect to live up to 45 years and Mathaï will live with his family until around the age of 10, when he reaches adulthood and will have to find a female partner, Goedefroy said.

At that point experts from the European Endangered Species Program will study Mathaï’s DNA and that of available female orangutans from around the world to find the best match.

“That way, we ensure a healthy offspring with the best possible genetic qualities, and thus maximizing the odds of survival for the species,” said Goedefroy.

Two other adult orangutans at the park, named Gempa and Sinta, are expecting their first child in 2021, according to Goedefroy, who said the park’s orangutan program “is going extremely well.”

Pairi Daiza is home to a growing group of Sumatran orangutans, and Goedefroy said the park also funds reforestation projects in their main natural habitat.

Orangutans are critically endangered, facing deforestation of their rainforest habitat on the islands of Sumatra and Borneo, in Indonesia.

In the last three decades around 80% of irreplaceable orangutan habitat has been lost, according to wildlife charity Born Free, which reports that there are around 14,000 Sumatran orangutans left.

Pairi Daiza said it funds a reforestation program in Indonesia which planted more than 11,000 trees last year.

Sumatran orangutans are one of three identified species of orangutan. An estimated 45,000-69,000 Bornean orangutans are left, according to Born Free, and fewer than 800 Tapanuli orangutans.

This makes the Tapanuli orangutan, which was only identified in 2017, the rarest great ape in the world, Born Free adds.