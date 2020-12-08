FDNY: EMS crew robbed at gunpoint after responding to fake 911 call

National-World

New York (WCBS) — The FDNY says an EMS crew was robbed at gunpoint Monday in Brooklyn.

Fire officials said the unit responded to a bogus 911 call around 11 p.m. on Sackman Street in Brownsville.

When they arrived on the scene, their radios and other equipment were stolen.

Fortunately, no injuries were reported.

Police are investigating the incident. So far, there’s no information on any suspects.

Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the NYPD’s Crime Stoppers hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782). You can also submit a tip via their website or on Twitter, @NYPDTips. All calls are kept confidential.

