Pearl Harbor veterans honored in Scranton ceremony

SCRANTON, PA (WNEP) — The 9/11 Committee of Lackawanna County gathered on Courthouse Square in Scranton Monday to remember another important date – December 7th, 1941.

Marielli Colin of Bear Creek had forgotten the anniversary, but when she passed on her lunch break, she decided to stop.

“You don’t really think of December 7 as a day to commemorate. You know, I think for the younger generation too, it’s not really like a popular thing. But it’s nice to stumble upon it and see and remember,” she said.

The ceremony has been held here each of the last four years since the 9/11 Committee dedicated a plaque honoring the 109 Lackawanna County residents who were serving at Pearl Harbor on the day of the attack.

One of those vets, John A. Greco of Old Forge, lived to see the plaque’s dedication but died shortly after. This year, his kids came in his place.

“It was very fulfilling for us and for him. So, we appreciate it, and we try to make it here every year,” said Maria Greco Szymanski, Mr. Greco’s daughter.

The dedication ceremony in 2016 was one of the last outings she and her brother Robert had with their dad. The spot right in front of the courthouse will always hold a special meaning to them – as will December 7th.

“We grew up hearing about it. He was very much proud of his service. I guess this time of year also because there’s so much uncertainty that just being able to show our support and our gratitude to these veterans, it’s overwhelming,” Szymanski said.

