Police: Woman charged after baby in her care goes into respiratory distress due to fentanyl

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

NEW OXFORD, PA (WPMT) — A York County woman has been charged with endangering the welfare of a child after an 8-month-old infant in her care went into respiratory distress after ingesting fentanyl, police say.

Courtney Paige Myers, 30, of the 600 block of Third Street in Hanover, was charged on Nov. 28 after a police investigation that began on Sept. 27, when Myers summoned authorities to a home on Kohler Mill Road in New Oxford.

An 8-month-old child in Myers’ care went into respiratory distress, police say. The child required two doses of Narcan to be revived, according to police.

Myers allegedly told police she was on a methadone maintenance program, and that the drugs were kept under lock and key.

The baby was transported to Johns Hopkins Medical Center in Baltimore for treatment, police say. Medical examiners later determined there was fentanyl in the baby’s bloodstream, according to police.

When questioned by members of Adams County Children & Youth Services, Myers allegedly said it was possible that there could have been fentanyl on her hands or arms when she was tending to the baby.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.