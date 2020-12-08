Woman is victim of $10K in fraudulent charges

National-World

PHOENIX (KPHO/KTVK) — Iyanna Nunn is a single mom who was working two jobs just to provide for her family. But not anymore. “Because of the pandemic, I am out of work,” Iyanna told 3 On Your Side. “Where I was working, it was shut down.”

So, Iyanna applied to the Department of Economic Security for unemployment benefits. She and her kids waited and waited, and finally Iyanna was approved. She then received back payments that she was owed. The amount was $13,557, and DES put it on to Iyanna’s unemployment debit card. “So, it was a big blessing to get that lump sum. And two days later, it was gone,” she said.

Iyanna says someone hacked into her Bank of America debit card account and racked up more than 30 fraudulent charges totaling over $10,000. “Someone went on a shopping spree,” 3 On Your Side’s Gary Harper said. “Yes, they did,” she replied.

The fraudulent charges were for high-dollar retailers like Elizabeth Arden and Nordstrom. And get this, there was one purchase to Luis Vuitton for more than $4,850. “It was devastating knowing that I had nothing to do with it.”

Of course, Iyanna filed a police report and then disputed the charges with Bank of America. But she says, not much has really happened. “I’m hoping that you guys will be able to help me. I was really depending on Bank of America to help me. Unfortunately, they’ve been no help. I’ve been calling them every day.”

So, 3 On Your Side got involved. We provided Bank of America with all of those fraudulent charges and asked them to investigate. And, they are.

While the bank tries to sort things out, Iyanna prays she gets her money back for her family. “My two kids. They need food. They need shelter,” an emotional Iyanna said.

