Woman remembered for selfless act that took her life

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Monday brought an outpouring of adoration of for a Mid-state woman who lost her life on SR 386 Sunday night.

“Her smile lit up a whole room,” Centennial High School Chorus Director Mindy Hoover said of her former student, Haley Sue Pearson. People close to Pearson confirmed to News4 she was struck and killed by a vehicle on SR 386 Sunday night after stopping to help a friend, who crashed. “She just loved everyone. She just showed the love of God to everyone around her,” Hoover said.

Hoover added that Pearson’s final act of selflessness came as no surprise. “Haley was just one of those people that just knew how to love everyone around them,” she explained. “If all of us could be that generous with our love and affection for others, the world would be a better place.”

One of Pearson’s close friends sent News4 the following statement:

“Haley Sue Pearson loved with unwavering ferocity. She gave 110% to everything and everyone. She believed in people so passionately, we had no choice but to believe in ourselves too. She pushed us all to be better because she was always striving to be better herself. To know her is to know the love, grace, and guidance of God. To love her is a joy, unmatched. To be loved by her is the greatest gift of all. This wickedly talented, massively goofy, incredibly kind soul will be grieved, celebrated, and cherished forever. On behalf of her friends and family, I can say with the utmost clarity that we will spend the rest of our days striving to love one another with the same passion as Haley Sue.”

Pearson was 25 and working at her Alma Mater, Lipscomb University, at the time of her death. She was engaged to be married.

