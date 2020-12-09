Citing ‘darkest days since COVID-19,’ Alabama governor extends mask mandate

National-World

Mobile, AL (WALA) — Alabama Gov. Kay Ivey on Wednesday extended her statewide mask mandate yet again.

The centerpiece of a “Safer at Home” order set to expire Friday, the governor announced she will continue the rules for another six weeks.

“Even though the vaccine’s delivery is right around the corner, we shouldn’t lull ourselves into complacency by thinking we’re out of the woods yet. To the contrary, … these are some of our darkest days since COVID-19 became a part of our daily conversations.”

Ivey originally ordered Alabama residents to wear masks in public places in an effort to slow the spread of COVID-19. It has met with mixed results. Alabama currently has the 18th-highest infection rate in the country, higher than some states with no mask mandate.

Ivey acknowledged the state is experiencing COVID fatigue. But she said vigilance is necessary.

“Y’all, I’m not trying to be Governor MeMaw, as some on social media have called me,” she said. “I’m simply trying to urge you to use the common sense the good Lord gave each of us.”

Individuals will be required to wear a mask or other facial covering when in public and in close contact with other people, as described in the order. This order extends until Friday, Jan. 22, 2021 at 5 p.m.

