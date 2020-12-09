Dunkin’ Donuts employee stabbed over out-of-stock item

National-World

Union City, GA (WGCL) — On Saturday, December 5th, police got a call about a dispute at the Dunkin Donuts’ on Jonesboro Road in Union City around 6 p.m.

“When officers arrived on the scene, it was determined that one of the employees was involved in a physical altercation with an unknown male subject,” said Officer Jerome Turner Jr., with Union City Police.

Police got surveillance and cell phone footage and talked to several witnesses.

“A male subject, who we haven’t been able identity yet, came through the drive-thru, became irate in regards to something that was supposed to be on the menu, but was out of stock. They didn’t have an inventory for the particular item,” Officer Turner Jr. added.

Police say the suspect continued to berate the employees in the drive-thru window.

“He eventually wound up leaving the drive-thru, and a few minutes later he returned to the store, making entry inside the store, continuing his verbal altercation, and all of a sudden, he became physical,” Officer Turner Jr. said.

Employees told him to leave, he refused. That’s when police say he pulled a knife out and swung at a 17-year-old employee, several times, stabbing her in her left arm.

Luckily, she managed to get away without any serious injuries. Family members told CBS46’s Melissa Stern she’s doing better.

Witnesses and family members declined to go on camera, but several of them posted on social media with the plea for help to find the person who did this.

“Being a father of three girls, myself, I definitely sympathize with the young lady,” added Officer Turner Jr.

The suspect left the store before police arrived, and police are still trying to identify him.

Police said they’re looking for a black man with dreads driving a red four-door Audi.

If you have any information, contact Union City police.

