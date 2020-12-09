Two people were hurt after an explosion at a West Virginia chemical plant

National-World

At least two people were hurt after a fire at a chemical plant in Belle, West Virginia, Kanawha County Commission President Kent Carper told CNN affiliate WSAZ.

No additional details have been released on those injured.

An explosion and fire occurred at the Chemours plant Tuesday at 10:02 p.m., according to a news release from Kanawha County Commission.

The incident prompted a 2-mile radius shelter-in-place order, a county official told CNN, which has since been lifted.

Belle is located 15 minutes south of Charleston.

The commission president also said to WSAZ that they do not believe any chemicals from the plant fire got into the Kanawha River.

Chemours confirmed the fire to CNN and said that “site responders worked to contain the fire.”

According to Chemours’ website, the company specializes “in industries ranging from automotive, paints, and plastics to electronics, construction, energy, and telecommunications.” The plant processes several different types of chemicals, Herrald said.