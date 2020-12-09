Two men charged with abuse of a corpse in connection with woman found dead

National-World

TROUTDALE, OR (KPTV) — Two men are facing charges including abuse of a corpse in connection with a woman found dead off a rural Multnomah County road.

The Multnomah County Sheriff’s Office provided an update Wednesday on the death investigation of Aubriel Leann Haskett, 24, of Silverton.

Haskett’s body was found on the side of a road and down an embankment on the 31400 block of Northeast Mershon Road in the Troutdale area the afternoon of Nov. 2.

Few details were released during the early stages on the investigation.

On Wednesday, investigators said they believe Haskett died at another location and her body was left off Mershon Road.

Two suspects were identified and arrested in connection with the case.

On Friday, Joel Ray Foran, 50, was indicted by a Multnomah County grand jury on charges of second-degree abuse of a corpse, 20 counts of aggravated identity theft, felony computer crime, tampering with physical evidence, criminal impersonation and unlawful possession of methamphetamine.

Brandon Keith Rossow, 37, was indicted on one count of second-degree abuse of a corpse.

Foran was taken into custody and booked into jail Nov. 12. Rossow was booked last Thursday.

Both men have pleaded not guilty and remain in jail.

The investigation is continuing, and the sheriff’s office did not release any further details Wednesday.

Deputies said there is no threat to the public in connection with this case.

