Bars, restaurants and taverns in Independence required to close earlier in new order

INDEPENDENCE, MO (KCTV) — The City of Independence, starting at 12:01 a.m. on Friday, will require bars, restaurants and taverns to close at midnight.

The city also said it will offer “strict consequences.”

“With the recent recognition of the Independence Health Department as a Local Public Health Authority, we are charged with overseeing the health and wellbeing of our local residents and businesses,” Independence Mayor Eileen Weir said in a statement. “Beginning Friday, Dec. 11, we are permitting all bars, restaurants and taverns to serve food and drink between 5 a.m. and midnight. Like our peers, we are requiring masks in all public spaces unless actively eating or drinking. Further, for those businesses that do not comply with these orders, there will be strict consequences, including reduced curfews and, for multiple infractions, the potential loss of utilities.”

Here are some guidelines from the city announcement:

1. Masks must be worn while indoors unless alone in a room and outdoors if social distancing cannot be maintained. Exceptions include children under the age of 5, those with disabilities, those eating, people “obtaining a service” where temporary removal is necessary (such as visiting a doctor or dentist), and professional sports and organized recreational athletes engaged in active game play.

2. All gatherings of 10 or more people must ensure masks, social distancing, and submit a gathering protocol a minimum of 7 days in advance of a planned event.

3. Bars, taverns and restaurants must stop indoor food and drink service between midnight and 5 a.m., must maintain no more than 50% occupancy, must enforce masks are worn when patrons are not actively eating/drinking, and must require social distancing between parties of patrons.

4. All other businesses that are publicly accessible need to maintain social distancing and mask wearing.

5. Businesses are held liable for compliance with the order. Failure to comply can result in a curfew restriction, revocation of licenses/permits, and the termination of utilities.

