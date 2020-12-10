Northern Lights possibly visible in St. Louis area tonight

National-World

ST. LOUIS, MO (KMOV) — We might be able to see the northern lights Thursday!

While it is rare to see the aurora borealis this far south, the aurora forecast from the University of Alaska Fairbanks says there is a chance for our area to experience them.

KMOV Chief Meteorologist Steve Templeton said a Coronal Mass Ejection (CME) from the sun hurls charged particles through space and, if directed at Earth, can interact with gasses in the upper atmosphere causing the light displays. On average the CME travels 300 miles per second, but some can travel 2,000 miles every second! The stronger the CME, the farther south the light displays can be visible.

Templeton suggests looking north Thursday evening and finding a dark spot away from the city lights to give yourself the best chance. There is no specific time to watch and no guarantee they will eventually make their way this far south.

Aurora borealis is most often seen above or near the Arctic Circle.

