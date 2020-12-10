Woman’s ‘I Love You’ sign gets praise from actress Jennifer Aniston

National-World

WAUSAU, WI (WDJT) — A Wausau woman is getting national attention after a famous actress shared a piece of her front yard advocating for change.

Narvana Whitehead’s home is well-known in the area with rainbow steps and social advocacy signs displayed in her yard.

Someone took a snapshot of her new “I Love You” sign and posted it to Instagram.

Then, actress Jennifer Aniston re-posted it on her Instagram story.

“I woke up with a lot of inbox messages and my brother called me and he was freaking out,” said Whitehead.

It was 24 hours of fame from a well-known actress that Whitehead hopes will further spread her message of love.

