Cockfighting operation busted: 60 live roosters and hens recovered, 3 men arrested

HICKORY CREEK, TX (KTVT) — A search warrant for a property in Hickory Creek Thursday morning, December 10, resulted in the arrest of three men for cockfighting and the recovery of 60 live birds and several deceased ones.

It happened around 7:00 a.m. in the 1600 block of Turbeville Road.

Lake Dallas Police and the Texas Highway Patrol assisted.

Officers found several items typically used in cockfighting operations, including artificial spurs, along with documents indicating betting/gambling on the animals’ lives.

Officers also found approximately 40 cages of various sizes, some not big enough for the animals to move around in freely.

Many of the birds in cages did not have access to food or water.

With the assistance of the Humane Society of North Texas Cruelty Investigations Division, Hickory Creek Police were able to recover 42 roosters and 18 hens.

The living animals are under the care of Hickory Creek Animal Control.

More charges may be filed against the suspects based on the outcome of the ongoing investigation.

“The Hickory Creek Police Department is dedicated to protecting all who live in our Town, including those who furry and feathery creatures that depend on humans to take care of them,” the department said in a news release.

Hickory Creek is about 30 miles northwest of Dallas.

