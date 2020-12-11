Families consider vaccination after losing loved ones in nursing homes

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Catherine Hendrix was just 80 when she died alone at Grady Hospital from COVID-19. She was also one of dozens of residents of Arbor Terrace Cascade assisted living facility who doctors say tested positive for the coronavirus before they died.

CBS46’s Karyn Greer spoke with Hendrix’s son about his own plans to take the COVID vaccine. For Cedric Hendrix getting the vaccine is something he is still considering, but he wants to make sure there are no side effects or problems with it before he agrees to roll up his sleeve.

Lilli Orozco says she is not sure her whole family is on board even after the death of her cousin, who was the first person at the University of Georgia known to have died after being diagnosed with COVID-19.

“I completely trust it,” said Orozco.

The Black and Hispanic communities are most at risk for dying from COVID-19 according to top researchers. Orozco says she will be working to convince the males in her family to get the vaccine so that her cousin’s death won’t be in vain.

Ernestine Miles Mann, a prominent educator in the Atlanta Public Schools, was the first person at Arbor Terrace we learned contracted COVID-19. She too died after her diagnosis. Her daughter says she probably won’t get the vaccine considering she has multiple sclerosis and is worried about possible side effects.

