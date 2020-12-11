Historic Atlanta church inundated with threats ahead of Senate runoffs

National-World

ATLANTA (WGCL) — The historic Ebenezer Baptist Church is feeling the wrath from the Senate runoff with hate coming for the church from all platforms.

The church in a statement says, “individuals holding hate in their hearts for our Church are coming into our digital spaces and leaving disparaging and often blatantly racist comments, many of which, unfortunately, are directed at our Church’s Senior Pastor [Reverend Raphael Warnock].”

“They shouldn’t attack the church; the church is an establishment. Just because it’s the pastor they’re completely separate, it’s unacceptable,” said a woman visiting the history Sweet Auburn District, which houses the The King Center, with her daughter.

Ebenezer Baptist Church is now filtering comments from their social media pages because the racist and inappropriate comments are so prolific. However, no one side of the aisle is escaping people’s ugly side during these elections.

“An elections director I believe, now had a car window broken out after getting a threatening email at 2 in the morning and we have people stalking outside of our elections offices,” said Gabriel Sterling, Voting System Implementation Manager at the Secretary of State’s Office.

CBS46’s Jamie Kennedy reached out to Senators Kelly Loeffler and David Perdue, and Jon Ossoff’s office to see if they are also receiving death threats of any nature but have yet to hear back.

Many online are sending out prayers and support to all who need it and are hoping for the best.

“Hopefully the world will change,” said the woman.

