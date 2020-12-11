Maine organic farm that doesn’t exist receives $1.2M PPP loan

National-World

BRIDGTON, Maine (WMTW) — Congresswoman Chellie Pingree is calling for an investigation into a COVID-19 relief loan given to a Maine organic farm that doesn’t exist.

The business on the loan is named Common Ground Organic Farm LLC.

The farm received a $1.2 million loan from the federal Paycheck Protection Program, according to data from the Small Business Administration.

It claims a Bridgton address, but no such company is registered in the state. The business located at the address listed on the loan is an insurance company.

Meanwhile, the owners of a Florida farm called the Common Ground Farm said they received a notice for a loan they never applied for.

“We do everything cash basis only,” farmer John Joslin said.

Joslin said they dropped the word organic from the name of their farm in 2011 because it requires paperwork and fees to the government. Because the loan was taken out using the word “organic,” Joslin believes it should have been a red flag to the federal government.

An SBA spokesperson told 8 Investigates that the agency can’t comment on whether the loan is a case of fraud.

Joslin said they know business owners who were denied PPP loans by the SBA, and they are expecting to get calls for payments beginning next year.

“It’s just irritating because my wife and I have always been very good about protecting our financial status and everything else, and you have someone out there, wants to make a quick buck and the government doesn’t do a thorough job of vetting their people, and it jeopardizes us,” Joslin said.

