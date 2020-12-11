Officer recovering after woman strikes him with hijacked patrol car

National-World

Forest Park, GA (WGCL) — A Forest Park Police Officer is still recovering from injuries sustained during a bizarre encounter with an intoxicated woman who struck him with a patrol vehicle.

The incident unfolded Nov. 28 when Officer C. Sloan was called to a home on the 4800 block of N. Lake Drive where a white woman was naked, intoxicated and trying to gain entry into a home. Police 23-year-old, Alyssa Caballero, was placed in the backseat of the vehicle for her safety when she intentionally hijacked the patrol car and deliberately struck the officer.

Caballero continued to drive recklessly down Main Street, causing damage to property until being stopped on the 600 block. Her charges range from aggravated assault on a law enforcement officer to serious injury by vehicle.

The November incident left Officer Sloan with an injured leg that required surgery.

Anyone with any additional information on this incident is asked to contact the Forest Park Police Department at 404-366-4141.

