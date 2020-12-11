State shutdown order: Gyms must close, school sports are suspended, no indoor gatherings over ten people

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

LUZERNE COUNTY, PA (WNEP) — On the first day of Chanukah and 15 days until Christmas, the state announced a new shutdown order.

The governor’s office said people should not get together indoors in groups of over 10 people.

“I am taking the COVID very seriously. However, there isn’t anybody who’s going to tell me who I can and cannot have in my house or how many,” said Megan Young of Hanover Township.

Gyms were also told to lock their doors starting this Saturday through January 4th.

Those at Nanticoke Fitness Center said this year has been difficult enough.

The owner hopes this round of shutdown doesn’t extend any further into January.

“New Year’s resolutions always a busy time of the year, and we don’t know if we’re going to get that business again after having a very slow year,” said Tony Grobinski, owner of Nanticoke Fitness Center.

This shutdown order also affects school sports. All K-12 programs are paused for the time being.

“I really think this shutdown is going to level the playing field. Everybody will come back the same time. We’ll have the same starting date, so it could definitely work,” said Michael McCree, Athletic Director for Hanover Area.

Back in November, Hanover Area Wrestlers began practicing in masks after a mandate from the state.

Now, schools will have to wait until early January to begin competing again.

“Get everybody apart, we’re not in the school, give it a couple of weeks, come back in January and have a real shot to get the season,” McCree said.

The state said over the past week, they’ve reported about 1,100 new deaths from COVID-19.

The hope is this three-week shutdown keeps cases down, so we do not overwhelm our hospitals.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.