Vanderbilt University Medical Center could vaccinate front line workers as soon as Monday

NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) — Some front line workers at Vanderbilt University Medical Center (VUMC) could get a COVID-19 vaccine as soon as next week, according to officials.

“Based on current information regarding federal approvals (EUA) our estimation is that the soonest any vaccine can be administered in Tennessee is Monday, Dec. 14. This would be dependent on a hospital also having vaccine in hand. When we have the vaccine in hand we will start vaccinating our frontline healthcare workers immediately,” a VUMC spokesperson stated.

They say they have been told to expect between 9,000 and 10,000 doses of the vaccine.

VUMC is still working to determine which front line staff member would be the first to receive the vaccine, but it will most likely be someone from the COVID Unit.

“Due to the size of VUMC and the number of COVID patients under our care we have identified ~5,000 of our physicians, nurses and staff who are frontline and will be in the first group to be vaccinated here,” a VUMC spokesperson stated.

On Thursday, a panel of health experts, which included Meharry Medical College President and CEO Dr. James Hildreth, voted to recommend FDA approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine.

