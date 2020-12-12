Actress Carol Sutton dies of Covid-19 complications

National-World

Actress Carol Sutton died Friday at age 76 of Covid-19 complications, New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said.

The New Orleans native built an extensive list of credits, including “Steel Magnolias,” “Queen Sugar,” and “Lovecraft Country,” according to her IMDb page.

Cantrell praised Sutton, saying she “was practically the Queen of New Orleans theater, having graced the stages across the city for decades.”

“The world may recognize her from her performances in movies and on TV — whether it’s ‘Treme’ or ‘Claws,’ or ‘Runaway Jury’ or ‘Queen Sugar’ — but we will always remember her commanding stage presence, her richly portrayed characters, and the warm heart she shared with her fellow cast and crew in productions such as ‘4000 Miles’ and ‘A Raisin in the Sun.’ May she rest in God’s perfect peace,” Cantrell said.