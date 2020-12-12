Gyms react to new shutdown order

National-World

STROUDSBURG, PA (WNEP ) — Even with fancy technology to take temperatures and plexiglass between workout machines, the pandemic is still putting a strain on the fitness industry.

Gov. Tom Wolf has ordered gyms across Pennsylvania to close yet again beginning this weekend, after the recent spike in coronavirus cases.

Retro Fitness near Stroudsburg will not reopen until after the New Year.

“Getting a good workout in and hope it lasts three weeks,” said Marge Kaplan, Stroudsburg.

The gym in Stroud Township closed back in March and then reopened in June with safety measures in place.

Brittney Collver is the regional manager. She was hoping it didn’t come to this.

“We have so many new procedures in place. We take temperatures. We operate at 25 percent. Our machines have plexiglass shields around them. The cardio equipment is roped off for social distancing. The benches in the back are 6 feet apart for social distancing. High germ areas like showers and lockers have been closed. We’ve taken so many steps, and people have been so happy and have felt safe and have been coming in,” said Collver.

Gym goers are upset, especially those who come here every day. But they do understand that safety comes first.

“It’s unfortunate, but I understand the reasoning behind it. COVID-19 is nothing to fear, but you definitely have to respect it. For this place to close for three weeks, maybe do deep cleaning, I understand. Again, it’s unfortunate, but you have to be safe, not sorry,” said Eric Vangorder, Stroudsburg.

Retro Fitness will stay closed until at least January 4. Members will not be charged while the closure is in place.

