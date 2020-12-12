Homeowner displaced from house fire grapples with next steps

National-World

SHREVEPORT, LA (KTBS ) — A second family in Shreveport is forced from their home this week after a house fire.

The latest fire broke out on Friday just after midnight on the 1600 block of Caldwell Street.

According to the Shreveport Fire Department, the home is a total loss. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

The homeowner, Rosie Lee Simmons, lived in the house for more than 50 years. She did not have insurance. Simmons told KTBS she had a hard time getting it because her house was wood-framed.

According to Johnnette Addison, insurance agent for ABC Insurance, she said, “All companies have underwriting guidelines. Some of them will not insure older homes. Some will not insure wooden homes… Say that one company does not insure a wooden home then we have to go to the next. And we don’t stop until we find somebody that’s going to insure you.”

House fires are one reason why the State Fire Marshal’s office is urging people to be vigilant through the end of 2020.

Below are some tips from the State Fire Marshal to keep you, your loved ones, and home safe this season.

Home Heating:

Place space heaters 3-5 feet from combustible objects like blankets

Plug all heating appliances directly into wall outlets, not power strips or extension cords

Do not use stoves or ovens to heat homes

Don’t overfill fireplaces/wood burning stoves

Do not leave candles/open flames (or space heaters) left unattended

Cooking:

Stay in the kitchen when you are cooking on the stove

Stay in the home when you are cooking any food item

Keep cooking environments free of clutter and combustible materials

Keep children at least three feet away from the stove, sharp objects and hot foods and/or liquids

Avoid cooking when tired, distracted or under the influence

Keep a lid close by in the event a small, stovetop fire occurs that can be smothered by placing the lid over it and turning off the heat

If an oven fire occurs, turn off the heat and leave the door closed

When a large cooking fire occurs, get yourself and any other occupants out of the home immediately and call 911 for help

Keep electrical cords, matches and lighters out of the reach of children

Keep the kitchen space clear to avoid tripping hazards

Make sure you have working smoke alarms!

SFM’s Operation Save-A-Life program partners with local fire departments and districts to provide FREE smoke alarm installations, at any time of the year, for families in need of assistance accessing the critical emergency-alert equipment. To register for a free smoke alarm, or learn more about Operation Save-A-Life, visit lasfm.org.

