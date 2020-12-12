Missing 3-year-old’s family expresses relief that she was found safe

National-World

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV/KSMO ) — Friday ended with hugs and tears of joy for the family of 3-year-old Noriyah King, but it started with fear and panic.

The girl’s grandfather, James Harris, got the news she was missing before daybreak and rushed to his daughter’s home.

He was eventually joined by his cousin, Noriyah’s father and others. They held hands in a circle and prayed outside the home the 3-year-old shared with her mother at 38th and Highland.

“I’m cold and I’m hurting and my heart hurts right now. It’s a pain I can’t describe,” said Donita Young, Harris’ cousin. “I’m just heartbroken to know that sugar cookie is gone. That’s her nickname.”

Harris called Noriyah that because she is so sweet.

“I just hope my grandbaby is alright. That’s all I hope,” said Harris.

“I don’t want to think nothing negative right now,” said Noriyah’s father. “She’s smart. Wherever she is, she knows.”

Police searched with a K-9. They launched a drone. KCTV5 watched as firefighters pulled off manhole covers nearby and saw an officer climb out from below. They were leaving open every option of where she could have gone.

Then news came that was hopeful. Police told her family they were taking down the crime tape because they had a lead.

Noriyah’s great uncle, Carl Bowman, described his conversation with police.

“I asked, ‘Is she okay?’ He said, ‘I can’t say whether or not she’s okay to you but it’s probably going to be a good day,’” Bowman recounted.

“I feel thankful,” said her father. “That’s good news. I’m relieved.”

But it wasn’t over yet. The group grew larger and they prayed again that the lead would pan out.

Just before noon, they got the news they were hoping for. Her father released himself from a hug, turned around with a wide smile and pumped his fist in the air.

“That’s what’s up,” he shouted.

Kansas City police would not say how she was found but say she was at the home of someone she knew and was not abducted. KCTV5 was at police headquarters when Noriyah was walked inside, unharmed, holding a doll.

“I love that little girl with all my heart and soul and I’m so glad they found her,” said her grandmother, in tears.

“I just can’t wait to get her home and just kiss my little sugar cookie,” said Harris.

Police took the girl’s mother into custody Friday morning, suspecting child endangerment, but released her early Friday evening after determining whatever led to her daughter going missing did not rise to the level of a crime.

Some viewers have asked why the KCPD did not issue an AMBER Alert.

KCPD policy, found here, requires a “confirmed abduction.”

Federal guidelines from the Department of Justice can be found here.

Their suggested criteria includes similar language: “reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred.” In this case KCPD also did not have what the DOJ recommendations call “descriptive information about the suspect and the suspect’s vehicle.”

“Issuing alerts in the absence of significant information that an abduction has occurred could lead to abuse of the system and ultimately weaken its effectiveness,” the DOJ website indicated.

Police say they forwarded the case to the Missouri Department of Social Services Children’s Division, the agency that handles child welfare and protection, to investigate as a civil matter.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.