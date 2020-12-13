Florida Gators hoops star Keyontae Johnson in critical but stable condition after collapsing on court

National-World

University of Florida basketball star Keyontae Johnson was in critical but stable condition Sunday after collapsing on the court during a game, the school said.

Johnson was walking onto the court after a timeout early in the Saturday game against the Florida State Seminoles when he collapsed, according to the ESPNU broadcasters. He was taken off the floor on a stretcher.

A group of visibly shaken teammates and coach Mike White huddled in prayer before play resumed.

The 6-foot-5 junior forward from Norfolk, Virginia, was in critical but stable condition at Tallahassee Memorial Hospital, team spokesman Denver Parler said via Twitter.

“Our thoughts are with Key. Love you, man,” Florida Gators men’s basketball tweeted.

White and associate athletic director Dave Werner will remain in Tallahassee with Johnson.

“Keyontae received terrific care on site by the FSU staff and at Tallahassee Memorial, which has worked in consultation with UF Health,” athletic director Scott Stricklin said in a statement. “We’re glad his parents can be by his side, and they all feel the support of Gator Nation.”

The team’s leading scorer and rebounder, Johnson is averaging 19.7 points and 6 rebounds per game. He had 5 points before collapsing.

Johnson was the Southeastern Conference preseason player of the year.

Florida State won the game 83-71.

Correction: A previous version of this story misidentified Johnson as SEC player of the year. He was the conference’s preseason player of the year.