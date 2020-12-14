Holiday displays raising money for animals

National-World

PENNSLVANIA, USA (WNEP) — The Lands at Hillside Farms is all decked out for the holidays.

You can even vote on your favorite Christmas display to help the animals.

Staff and volunteers at the farm in Kingston Township worked together to create a magical scene inside the Coach Barn.

Customers are invited to check out the display and for one dollar, vote for their favorite Christmas tree.

All the proceeds from the voting process will help feed the non-dairy animals at Hillside.

“It’s fantastic especially since we are a non-profit, you know, we need every donation and every single dollar makes a difference to what our mission is and what we want to do,” said Allison Williams, an employee of Hillside.

Voting ends on Jan. 2 and a random voter will be chosen to receive some goodies from the farm here in Luzerne County.

