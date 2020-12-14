‘My inspiration’: Rower seriously injured in crash completes 1-mile run

National-World

MARION, MA (WCVB) — Christmas came early in Marion on Sunday as the town cheered on a woman who was seriously injured when a van her rowing team was traveling in crashed in Florida last year.

Hannah Strom was surrounded by family, coaches and physical therapists as she accomplished her goal of running one mile from Tabor Academy to the beach.

Some said it’s a miracle Strom has made it as far as she has. The January 2019 crash her Holy Cross rowing team was involved in killed teammate Grace Rhett and left Strom with a broken femur and pelvis, a partially collapsed lung and a brain bleed.

She was placed into a medically-induced coma after the crash and spent 100 days at Spaulding Rehab.

“When I met her, she wasn’t talking, walking, standing or even getting out of bed,” physical therapist Abigail Spaulding said.

Less than a year later, Hannah Strom completed her run. At the finish line, a puppy for Christmas was waiting for her.

“It’s been amazing. I didn’t even know I have this many people in my life,” Hannah Strom said. “But they all showed up.”

“She is very determined,” her father Tom Strom said. “When she sets a goal, she gets it done.”

“It’s been a long road. I am very proud of her. She is my inspiration,” mother Gail Strom said.

Hannah Strom plans to return to classes at Holy Cross next semester, with the goal of rowing with her team again next year.

